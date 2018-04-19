Dolphins close season with five games against playoff teams from last year

Posted by Charean Williams on April 19, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Every team wants a good start, but the Dolphins probably should really, really, really, really, really want a good start because of their closing schedule.

No team got a harder December schedule than Miami. At least on paper.

The Dolphins play five December games against playoff teams from a year ago. The only good news is three of those games are at home and another is indoors.

Miami hosts Buffalo on December 2 and New England on December 9. It travels to Minnesota on December 16 before returning home to face Jacksonville on December 23. It closes the season at Buffalo on December 30.

New England, Minnesota and Jacksonville all reached the conference championship game last season.

Things, of course, change season to season, and you never know, but the Dolphins’ December schedule appears challenging as we sit here today.

