Dwight Freeney calls it a career

Dwight Freeney will be returning to his first NFL team to announce the end of his playing career.

The Colts announced on Thursday that Freeney will formally announce his retirement as a member of the Colts at a press conference next Monday.

Freeney was the 11th overall pick of the 2002 draft and played with the Colts for the next 11 seasons. He ended his time in Indianapolis with 107.5 sacks, three first team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl ring earned as a member of the team that beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Freeney went on to play two seasons with the Chargers and a year each with the Cardinals and Falcons before wrapping up his career with the Lions and Seahawks last year. He closes his career with 125.5 career sacks, which leaves him in a tie for 17th all-time with Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.