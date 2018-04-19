Eagles open to trading out of first round

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
The Eagles don’t have a lot of capital in this year’s draft. As the Super Bowl champions they pick last in each round, and they’ve traded away their second- and third-round picks. They didn’t get any compensatory picks this year, either.

All that means it would make sense for Philadelphia to move down and collect more picks. Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman was asked if he’s open to trading out of the first round, and he confirmed that he is.

“We’re open for business in every round,” Roseman said.

The last pick in the first round of the draft has been traded three of the last four years, and teams like those late first-round picks because players drafted in the first round have fifth-year options on their contracts, meaning those players have to wait a year longer before they can leave in free agency. Roseman will surely get calls about trading No. 32, and he’s open to a deal.

  3. Actually, a good place to be. Lots of teams could want to get back into the first round to get that 5th year optipon on someone they like in the top of the second round.

  9. Howie Roseman will leave this draft with a pick in every round starting in the 2nd and 3 future first rounders.

    His fleecing powers are legendary. Just ask Minnesota and Miami.

  10. I could see the Chiefs trading up with the Eagles if a player they want is there. Close ties between Philly and KC in terms of front offices and coaches.

  11. Steven Kane says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    Your the 32nd pick, you are out of the first round already lol.

    I know what you’re trying to say but still a stupid point lol. People like the 5th year option on a rookie. Much better than picking of the first half of the 2nd round. Hence why it is a first round pick… New England has a that pick for a few years and seems to have worked out for them whether trading for more picks or grabbing a player they grade highly.

  12. With the second pick in the 2018 NFL DRAFT ,the NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS select ,,,,Shaquon Barkley ,,,running back ,,Penn State ! Come to a 4 x SUBER BOWL winning organization son !

  13. I wouldn’t move back unless you get an amazing offer. A 1st round pick is worth more than a 2nd and 3rd combined.

  15. @ Elmer brown, you have been calling for Barkley but I hope your happy with Darnold. He will be the Giants pick.

  16. This is for a QB.. meaning if Lamar Jackson or the Rudolph kid are still on the board with this pick you can rest assured they would be the first pick of round 2.. a team like the Bills would be much more likely to trade both 2nd round picks to get up to this slot then they would to trade their whole draft to move up to #2 overall… at least I hope so

  18. Browns will walk with Darnold and Barkley. Giants will take Rosen and Jets will take Josh Allen… Broncos will take Mayfield and some teams will be REALLY happy with all the quality players that fall to them…. OH.. my Bills will trade back to like 17 when all the “top level” QB’s are gone.. end up taking Calvin Ridley and a falling Roquan Smith after he some rumor about his left leg being an inch shorter than his right comes out an hour before the draft.

