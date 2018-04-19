Eagles open to trading out of first round

Getty Images

The Eagles don’t have a lot of capital in this year’s draft. As the Super Bowl champions they pick last in each round, and they’ve traded away their second- and third-round picks. They didn’t get any compensatory picks this year, either.

All that means it would make sense for Philadelphia to move down and collect more picks. Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman was asked if he’s open to trading out of the first round, and he confirmed that he is.

“We’re open for business in every round,” Roseman said.

The last pick in the first round of the draft has been traded three of the last four years, and teams like those late first-round picks because players drafted in the first round have fifth-year options on their contracts, meaning those players have to wait a year longer before they can leave in free agency. Roseman will surely get calls about trading No. 32, and he’s open to a deal.