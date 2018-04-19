ESPN considering Kurt Warner for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

ESPN still hasn’t named a Monday Night Football announcing team, but Kurt Warner’s name continues to surface.

Warner has been discussed as a possibility before, and USA Today reports that he’s under “serious consideration.”

Peyton Manning has already turned down the job, which became available when Jon Gruden left to become head coach of the Raiders.

Carson Palmer, Joe Thomas, Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick and Randy Moss are among the other names that have been mentioned as possibilities.

Joe Tessitore is expected to replace Sean McDonough as the play-by-play announcer on Monday nights.