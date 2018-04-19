Fan gets signed Dan Snyder photo in response to plea to keep Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

When Washington fan Matt Fraedrich wrote a personal letter to Dan Snyder in December, what he was hoping to get out of it was a long-term commitment from the franchise to quarterback Kirk Cousins. What he actually got was something very different.

Fraedrich got a signed photograph of team owner Daniel Snyder.

“There wasn’t even a cover letter or anything,” Fraedrich told the Washington Post. “Just one photo of Dan Snyder, signed.”

What Fraedrich had asked for was for Snyder to keep Cousins around, something Snyder did not do.

“Please give Kirk Cousins a long-term deal that makes him happy to be Redskin, even if that means making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Thank you,” Fraedrich wrote in his original letter.

Fraedrich said that’s all in the past and he’s now going to cheer for the team’s new quarterback, Alex Smith. But he referred to Snyder responding to his letter with an autographed picture of himself as ” kind of a jackass move.”