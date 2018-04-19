Former Giants G.M. sees quick turnaround, with Eli Manning at the helm

Getty Images

Perhaps no one knows Eli Manning or Dave Gettleman better than former Giants General Manager Ernie Accorsi.

So reading between the lines of some of Accorsi’s comments last night, it’s easy to arrange the tea leaves in a manner which suggests the Giants may not be inclined to use the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback at all.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Accorsi said that Manning has at least two years of “winning, championship football” left in him, and expressed great confidence that Gettleman would turn the team around quickly.

Of course, Accorsi isn’t impartial. He recommended Gettleman for his last two jobs, serving as a consultant when the Panthers hired Gettleman in 2013. He also drafted Manning in 2004, and still sees him as a viable starter.

“I wouldn’t want to put an endline on him, but I do agree with them that he can play winning, championship football for two years,” Accorsi said of Manning. “Now, it may be more. I’m not saying that he can’t do more. But I don’t think there’s any question: What I saw last year in the Philadelphia game with what he had to play with, I definitely think he could still take a team to a title. I mean, obviously he has to be surrounded with a pretty good team. But I do.”

And he thinks it might be soon.

“I don’t think it’s gonna take that long. I think there’s some talent there,” Accorsi said. “They’ve got to rush the passer. They have to protect Eli. And obviously the offensive line’s gotta run block. They have receivers — the tight end’s gonna be a terrific receiver, they’ve got tremendous wide receivers. They have good running backs and — who knows? — they may get another one. And if they can rush the passer and protect Eli, I think they have a chance to be good rather quickly.”

That doesn’t sound like a justification for using a rare high pick in a deep quarterback class on someone who will pick up the torch for Manning in a year or two. That sounds like a guy who is prepared to maximize what’s around Manning now.

So while the conventional wisdom might be to take a quarterback when you have the opportunity, Accorsi’s remarks point a different direction.

Whether it’s taking a player such as running back Saquon Barkley or defensive end Bradley Chubb (or guard Quenton Nelson), or trading down with a quarterback-thirsty team for a few more picks to bolster a few more positions, the Giants could view this as a short-term rebuild around Manning, rather than a long-term one without him.