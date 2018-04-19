FOX Thursday night schedule starts with Week 2 Ravens-Bengals

AP

FOX has the Thursday Night Football package this year, and for the next five years, and it all starts with Ravens at Bengals in Week Two.

The NFL schedule is now out, and as usual the season starts on a Thursday night, with the Falcons visiting the Eagles. But that game is part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football Schedule.

The Thursday night package officially begins the second week of the season, with a rematch of the last game of the 2017 regular season, when the Bengals upset the Ravens, knocking them out of the playoffs and putting the Bills in. Thursday Night Football games run through Week 15, with the exception of Week 12, when the Thanksgiving night game is on NBC. Here’s the full list of Thursday Night Football games:

Week 2: Ravens at Bengals

Week 3: Jets at Browns

Week 4: Vikings at Rams

Week 5: Colts at Patriots

Week 6: Eagles at Giants

Week 7: Broncos at Cardinals

Week 8: Dolphins at Texans

Week 9: Raiders at 49ers

Week 10: Panthers at Steelers

Week 11: Packers at Seahawks

Week 13: Saints at Cowboys

Week 14: Jaguars at Titans

Week 15: Chargers at Chiefs