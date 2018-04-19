Giants announce cuts of Brandon Marshall, Jessamen Dunker

Getty Images

The Giants announced the termination of Brandon Marshall’s contract with a failed physical designation.

Marshall played only five games in his one season with the Giants before going on injured reserve with a ankle injury that required surgery. He caught 18 passes for 154 yards and failed to catch a touchdown pass for the first time in his career.

The team also announced it has moved on from first-year offensive tackle Jessamen Dunker.

Dunker injured his foot in training camp last season and spent the year on injured reserve. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State last May. Dunker has never played in a regular-season game.