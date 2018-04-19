Giants G.M. says idea he has to take a QB is “hogwash”

AP

There are those who think the Giants simply have to take a quarterback with the second overall pick, since such chances are rare.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has a simple reply to those people.

“Hogwash,” Gettleman replied, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gettleman and others have expressed confidence that Eli Manning is all the quarterback they need for short-term success, leaving the secondpick open to fill a more immediate need. And while Gettleman didn’t specifically rule out a passer there, it’s easy to understand why decision-makers get nervous about it.

“You miss on a quarterback, you’ve really hurt the franchise for five years,” he said. “It’s a five-year mistake.”

He also acknowledged that he’s talked to teams about the possibility of trading the pick, but didn’t get into any specifics (such that any G.M. does in these press conferences. That included referring to Odell Beckham Jr. as “a valued member of our football team.” And as with other remarks, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. But it was still a thing that was said.