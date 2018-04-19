Giants release Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

The Giants appear to be holding onto Odell Beckham, but another one of the team’s wide receivers is on the way out the door.

Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post reported that Marshall has been informed that the team will be releasing him on Thursday and General Manager Dave Gettleman confirmed it during a press conference. Gettleman said that Marshall will be released with the failed physical designation after suffering a season-ending ankle injury last year.

Marshall signed with the Giants last year and had 18 catches for 154 yards in the five games he played before landing on injured reserve. Marshall’s departure will save the Giants over $5.1 million in cap space, which they can use as the latest NFLPA cap report has them with under $5 million in space at the moment.

Dez Bryant has shown interest in joining the Giants, which seemed unlikely as long as Marshall joined Beckham and Sterling Shepard on the depth chart. We’ll see if there’s mutual interest now that the Giants have opened up some space in the position group.