Ha Ha Clinton-Dix finds new Packers defense “likable and learnable”

The Packers made a big change on defense this year when they parted ways with defensive coordinator Dom Capers in favor of former Browns head coach Mike Pettine and the team’s players are getting their first taste of life under Pettine with the offseason program getting underway this week.

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix likes what he’s seen thus far. Clinton-Dix called Pettine’s system “likable and learnable” and cornerback Tramon Williams, who played for Pettine in Cleveland, described it as simple and aggressive.

However the defense is drawn up, Pettine will also be charged with making sure players are doing what they’re charged with doing every snap. Capers was criticized after last season for a lack of accountability, but Clinton-Dix says he’s seen positive developments on that front.

“Everybody has been held accountable,” Clinton-Dix said, via the team’s website. “There’s not going to be any loose strings whether you’re a 10-year vet or a rookie. Guys are going to be held accountable and I’m excited about that.”

Clinton-Dix didn’t make the same impact in 2017 that he had in previous seasons, something he attributed to not being put in a playmaking position much of the time. He said the “rearview mirror” is off now, however, and everyone in Green Bay will be working to build a more effective unit this time around.