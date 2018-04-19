Jaguars bring back all-black helmets with new uniforms

Getty Images

The Jaguars unveiled their new uniforms on Thursday, although one aspect of them will be familiar to those with a long memory.

The team is going back to the all-black helmets they used earlier in their history, including when current executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin was the team’s head coach. Coughlin referenced that history while discussing the return of the old look.

“A traditional, classic, distinctive National Football League uniform that could be related to,” Coughlin said in a statement. “We have three players that should be in the Hall of Fame. Tony Boselli should be in the Hall of Fame, Fred Taylor should be in the Hall of Fame and Jimmy Smith should be in the Hall of Fame. The thing that’s important for me in thinking about this uniform is the connect. The players of the 2018 Jacksonville Jaguars will wear a uniform, that when they see those three people inducted into the Hall of Fame, they can relate directly to that. That’s the distinctive, traditional, classic, uniform of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

The team also showed off five new uniform combinations. They have white, teal and black jerseys and pants in the same color with the options of going all one color or mixing the black pants with either of the other jerseys.