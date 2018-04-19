James White on Tom Brady: He knows what he’s doing

Getty Images

The Patriots continued their offseason work without quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday and his absence was a topic of questions for running back James White when White met with the media.

Brady has returned from a trip to Qatar, but didn’t join the Patriots for the first phase of their offseason program, which has touched off a round of speculation about his plans and/or desires for 2018. White didn’t shed any light on those fronts, but didn’t seem preturbed about the quarterback’s absence.

“I mean it’s not really my position to comment on that, but he’s a guy that’s had a lot of success in this league and he knows what he’s doing. So it’s not really my position to comment on his situation,” White said in comments distributed by the team.

White said pretty much the same thing about tight end Rob Gronkowski and was not asked about workouts that Brady has reportedly set up for the gap between offseason work and training camp. He did add that he doesn’t think any player will be buying into the program any less because of the absences.