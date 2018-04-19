Jamie Meder signs restricted tender with Browns

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jamie Meder signed his restricted tender Thursday, the Browns announced.

Meder was a key contributor in 2017, playing in 10 games and starting two before a high-ankle sprain prematurely ended his season. The Browns placed him on injured reserve November 21.

The Ashland University product began his career with the Ravens in 2014, but when they cut him from the practice squad late that season, the Browns added to their practice squad and later to the 53-player roster. He has played 43 games with 16 starts since arriving in Cleveland.

Meder, 27, has 95 career tackles and two sacks.