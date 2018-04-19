John Dorsey “very confident” with where Browns are in draft process

Getty Images

Anyone looking for concrete hints about which players will be joining the Browns in the first round of the draft next week didn’t get them from General Manager John Dorsey on Thursday.

Dorsey held a pre-draft press conference and dismissed any reports about what the team is going to do because he’s gone “dark” in terms of talking to anyone outside of the organization of late. Dorsey was asked if the team has made any decisions about who they are going to pick, which led to a response that Dorsey employed several times during the media session.

“I’m very confident where we are in the process right now. The draft is seven days away,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey was also asked what he considers to be the most important attribute for a young quarterback in terms of physical or mental ability. Dorsey answered by saying that the “only thing I really care about is does the guy win,” although he later said that he does think hand size — as it pertains to playing in Cleveland — and locker room fit are important attributes in assessing quarterbacks.

On the non-quarterback front, Dorsey was asked about not bringing in Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick for visits. Dorsey said he didn’t have any questions about the trio and called them great kids while explaining he preferred to use the visits for players that the team did have questions about during the process.