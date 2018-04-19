Jordan Hicks: If I stay healthy, I’ll be productive

Getty Images

Quarterback Carson Wentz wasn’t the only Eagles starter who had to play observer during the team’s Super Bowl run.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks tore his Achilles in the seventh game of the season, leaving him to watch while his teammates went on to victory in Minneapolis in February. Hicks had some experience with the vantage point after missing eight games in his rookie season with a torn pectoral muscle and injuries during his collegiate career, although the absences haven’t damaged his confidence about his ability when he’s on the field.

They have taught him that availability is just as important, however.

“When I’m out there, I’m productive,” Hicks said, via Philly.com. “For me, it’s stay healthy, play your game, and let it happen. I don’t have a problem or any question in my mind that if I’m healthy, I’m going to be productive. It’s just a matter of staying on the field.”

Hicks is right about both his productivity and the need to stay healthy. The 2015 third-round pick is in the final year of his contract and neither the Eagles nor anyone else is going to make big plans for a future involving Hicks if he misses another extended stretch this season.