Kahlil McKenzie says having an NFL GM for a dad has helped in the draft process

Former Tennessee defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie is hoping to get drafted next week, but he won’t be the most famous member of his family in the league.

McKenzie is the son of Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, who played in the NFL for eight seasons and whose brother, Raleigh McKenzie, played 16 years in the NFL. Kahlil said this morning on PFT Live that having an NFL family has been a blessing in the draft process.

“My dad has been awesome through the whole process, helping me out in every way, shape and form that I’ve needed, all questions I have I can go to him,” he said. “That’s been the coolest thing. And my uncle, too, who’s been around the league a long time. And hearing the amount of respect people around the league have for my dad and my uncle, that’s made me really proud.”

McKenzie said that his father impresses on him that “Nothing’s guaranteed in this league,” which is one reason Kahlil says he’s been working out for teams that want to see him do offensive line drills, even though all his experience is on the defensive line. Some teams may want to move McKenzie to the other side of the ball, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get to the league.

Kahlil’s father made it as a 10th-round draft pick, and his uncle made it as an 11th-round draft pick, so he knows a roster spot will never get handed to you in the NFL, no matter what family you’re from.