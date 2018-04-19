Kendell Beckwith fractured ankle in car accident

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith will spend much, if not all, of the offseason recovering from a fractured ankle.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said during a Thursday press conference that Beckwith was injured in a car accident last week while at home in Louisiana. Beckwith, who was a passenger in the car, had surgery on Tuesday.

Per multiple reporters at the press conference, Licht said it is too soon to have an idea about when Beckwith will be able to resume football activities. As a result, he can’t rule out the possibility that Beckwith will miss regular season time as a result of the injury.

Beckwith was a third-round pick last year and played just under 80 percent of the defensive snaps while staring nine games. He ended the year with 73 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.