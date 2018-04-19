Kirk Cousins to face Jets in Week Seven

Getty Images

Quarterback Kirk Cousins picked the Vikings over the Jets. Cousins will still be seeing the Jets in 2018.

The Vikings will face the Jets in Week Seven at 1:00 p.m. ET, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. The game will played at MetLife Stadium.

It will be Minnesota’s first game against the Jets on the road since 2010, when Brett Favre was in his second season with the Vikings after an 8-3 start gone bad in 2008 as the Jets’ quarterback.

The full schedule will be unveiled at 8:00 p.m. ET. Even though every game possibly will be leaked by then.