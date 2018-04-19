LeGarrette Blount’s signing “could impact” Lions’ draft plans

Getty Images

The Lions haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since Jahvid Best in 2010. And after signing LeGarrette Blount in free agency, the Lions seem unlikely to take a running back in the first round next week.

Bob Quinn didn’t rule out the possibility of taking a first-round running back prospect like LSU’s Derrius Guice, but the General Manager did concede that the signing of Blount lessens the need.

“It could impact it a little bit,” Quinn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, I think if we had to go play a football game today, I think we have enough running backs to be competitive.

“Now is that saying I’m not going to take one? I don’t know. Tell me who’s going to be on the board in the second, third, fourth round. I mean, I don’t know.”

But it seems likely Detroit drafts a running back at some point next week. The Lions have finished last in rushing two of the past three seasons; Blount is 31; and Ameer Abdullah, who failed to handle the starting role last season, faces an uncertain future.

Georgia’s Nick Chubb and USC’s Ronald Jones are among the backs who might be available on the second day.

“Going back when I was at New England, we took Laurence Maroney at the end of the first round,” Quinn said. “Then we took a guy like James White, who was a really good player, I think in the fourth round. So, then we had a couple rookie free agents that played a lot of football for us back in the day. You know, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, to throw a name out there you guys probably don’t even know, guys like that.

“So I think you can get them in all shapes and sizes. You can get them early, mid, late. I think it’s my job and my staff’s to kind of just get the best guy at the right time, and whenever that is, if it is this year, then great.”