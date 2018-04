Getty Images

The Lions announced they have waived cornerback Adairius Barnes.

Barnes, 23, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2016. He made the 53-player roster as a rookie but was waived December 15. Detroit signed him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

The Lions cut him out of the preseason in 2017 but signed him to the practice squad. Barnes was on and off the practice squad last year.

He played six games in 2016 with one start, making four tackles.