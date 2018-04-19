Marcus Williams using missed tackle as 2018 motivation

Getty Images

Marcus Williams had a brilliant rookie season. And he knows all anyone will remember for the time being is that one play he didn’t make.

The Saints safety’s good work will largely be overshadowed by his missed tackle at the end of the NFC divisional round loss to the Vikings, which allowed Stefon Diggs to score a dramatic game-winning touchdown as time expired. He also had an interception that game which people might forget, but he’s using the botched play as motivation for his second season, and taking solace in the kind words he gets from those around him.

“Everybody has words of encouragement,” Williams said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I just listen to bits and pieces, and I just keep them in my head. But, you got to move past it.

“Everybody messes up. Nobody is perfect, so I have to let it go.”

Williams had five interceptions and 70 tackles as a rookie, forcing his way into the starting lineup for a Saints defense which became respectable. But that one play stands out, and he’s not completely shying away from it. He released a motivational workout video last month which featured the play, making it obvious he has set a bar to overcome.

“I’ve always had motivation, but things like that happen and you can just use it as extra motivation,” Williams said.

So even if he doesn’t want to talk about the play in particular, it’s never far from his mind, or from fueling his work ethic.