Matt Nagy sees “big ceiling” with Kevin White

Matt Nagy is in his first offseason as an NFL head coach and that means he’s getting to do a lot of things for the first time, including running a voluntary minicamp for Bears players this week.

He’s also getting his first chance to talk about the potential of Bears wide receiver Kevin White. That’s been a popular topic ever since the Bears took White in the first round of the 2015 draft.

His potential got him drafted high and it has remained largely untapped because a series of injuries has kept White from playing in 43-of-48 games over his first three seasons. On Wednesday, Nagy said White’s confidence hasn’t been where it needs to be but that getting a new chance with a new staff is a good thing for him.

“I would think it would, that it would help him,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “If any of us were in that situation, and you have a fresh start — forget about the whys of what happened. Forget about that. That doesn’t matter. What matters is about right now. He’s young. He has a big ceiling. Now we can try to do it as much as we can as coaches and try to pull it out of him, but he’s got to work hard. He’s got to put time in the playbook. He’s got to put in the extra work after practice when he can. And then when the game comes, he’s got to make plays. When you do that, his confidence will slowly get better and better.”

There’s been variations on this theme in each of the last two offseasons, but this will be the last time anyone in Chicago will talk about what White might be for the Bears. There’s little chance his 2019 option will be exercised, so White will either be elsewhere next year or coming off a long-awaited breakout that turned his potential into something tangible.