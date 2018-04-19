Michael Brockers: Rams can’t “fall into the hype”

Getty Images

The Rams have made plenty of headlines this offseason with moves that brought Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Ndamukong Suh to Los Angeles and those additions have led some to install the team among the favorites in the NFC for the 2018 season.

Even when you’re making additions to a team that won its division last year, winning the offseason doesn’t always lead to wins on the field. Head coach Sean McVay addressed that as the team started offseason work this week by saying the team has to “wipe the slate clean” as they prepare for the year to come.

That message reached defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

“I don’t want to make it bigger than it is,” Brockers said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve brought in tremendous talents, but at the same time, we still have to put the work in. We can’t fall into the hype. We just have to put our heads down and continue to grind.”

The Rams made one of the bigger turnarounds in the league in 2017. Keeping those gains while finding ways to continue to improve provide a different challenge for 2018.