Monday Night Football schedule starts, ends with Raiders

Getty Images

Jon Gruden spent many years in the ESPN broadcast booth for Monday Night Football games, but he’ll only be on two of the broadcasts this season.

Gruden has returned to the sidelines with the Raiders and his team has been scheduled for two games on Monday nights this season. They will host the Rams in Week One and the Broncos in Week 16 as bookends to this year’s slate of Monday night action.

That first Raiders game will kick off at 10:20 p.m. ET after the Jets and Lions play in Detroit at 7:10 p.m. ET. All of the other kickoffs will be at 8:15 p.m. ET, which is 15 minutes earlier than games kicked off during Gruden’s final year in the booth.

Week One: Jets at Lions; Rams at Raiders.

Week Two: Seahawks at Bears.

Week Three: Steelers at Buccaneers.

Week Four: Chiefs at Broncos.

Week Five: Redskins at Saints.

Week Six: 49ers at Packers.

Week Seven: Giants at Falcons.

Week Eight: Patriots at Bills.

Week Nine: Titans at Cowboys.

Week 10: Giants at 49ers.

Week 11: Chiefs at Rams (Mexico City).

Week 12: Titans at Texans.

Week 13: Redskins at Eagles.

Week 14: Vikings at Seahawks.

Week 15: Saints at Panthers.

Week 16: Broncos at Raiders.