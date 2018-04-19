NFL eliminates road Sunday games after road Monday games

Getty Images

Last year five NFL teams had to play a road game on Monday night, and then had to play another road game the following Sunday.

Some of those teams complained to the league office about it, so this year such trips were eliminated.

With the 2018 NFL schedule now released, it’s been confirmed that every team that plays a Monday night road game is either at home the next Sunday, or on its bye week the next week.

That should be a popular scheduling policy with players, many of whom say that they’re not at their best when traveling twice during short work weeks.