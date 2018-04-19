Pete Carroll: We’re counting on Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Safety Earl Thomas wasn’t one of the veteran Seahawks defenders dropped by the team this offseason, but the prospect has come up more than once.

Talk of a possible Thomas trade has gone on all offseason and didn’t quiet down this week when Thomas opted not to take part in the start of voluntary workouts with the team. Coach Pete Carroll did his best to tamp down thoughts of a trade with Dave Mahler of KJR on Thursday, however.

Carroll said Thomas, who is looking for a new deal as he enters the final year of his current one, is a Seahawk and he doesn’t “know what everyone’s talking about” when it comes to a move that would alter that status. Carroll also said he expects and needs Thomas to be with the team when they get to training camp this summer.

“Heck yeah,” Carroll said. “He better be there. He’s on the roster. We’re counting on him.”

The only mandatory work before training camp is a minicamp in June. If there’s no movement on a contract or to another team before then, Thomas’ decision about attending will likely provide a hint about his plans for the summer.