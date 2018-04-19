PFT PM has Derrius Guice, Leighton Vander Esch, and much more

PFT PM

Ideally, the PFT PM podcast would be 40 minutes long. On a day when I’m more talkative than usual, it lasts an hour. Today, something went haywire.

The Thursday PFT PM podcast stretches on for roughly one hour and 40 minutes, including interviews of LSU running back Derrius Guice and Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Blame it all on the #PFTPMPosse, an organic and zealous group that is: (1) growing; (2) fiercely loyal; and (3) determined to help the podcast secure sponsorships. All of this comes nearly a week after I’d decided that the loose, open-ended, drive-home version of PFT Live wasn’t worth it because no one was really listening and no revenue was going to be generated.

I was wrong on the first part, and hopefully I’ll end up being really, really, really wrong on the second part.

Enjoy today’s show. We’ll close out the week with Cardinals running back David Johnson and possible No. 1 overall pick Josh Allen.