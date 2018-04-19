Plenty of top teams have brought in Denzel Ward for visits

Getty Images

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward visited PFT Live on Thursday. Before that, he visited six teams that pick in the top 10.

Ward said he has visited the Browns (No. 1, No. 4), the Buccaneers (No. 7), the Bears (No. 8), the 49ers (No. 9), the Dolphins (No. 11), and the Bills (No. 12).

Ward continues an impressive run of Buckeye defensive backs. Last year, Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley were picked in round one. The year before that, the Giants selected Eli Apple in round one.

Ward chose not to participate in the Cotton Bowl after deciding to leave Ohio State prematurely, a business decision that Ward explained was influenced by seeing players like Jaylon Smith suffer injuries in their final collegiate games.