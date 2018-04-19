Poll of agents has Bruce Allen as least-trusted executive

Getty Images

Washington’s Bruce Allen is the NFL executive that player agents trust the least in contract negotiations.

That’s the word from a poll of 25 agents conducted by USA Today, which found that Allen ranks dead last in how much trust he engenders from the folks on the other side of the table in contract talks.

Also ranking low on the trustworthiness scale were Dolphins executive V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, Broncos G.M. John Elway and Bengals owner Mike Brown.

On the other side of the coin, the executives that agents said they respect the most are Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Seahawks GM John Schneider, Colts GM Chris Ballard, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and Rams GM Les Snead.