Rams-Raiders wraps Week One on Monday night

Getty Images

The first Monday night of the regular season comes in like a lamb (with the Lions) and goes out like a grizzly bear.

Detroit hosts the Jets in the early game. In the late game, Chucky returns in prime-time, with a visit to Oakland from his Tampa Bay protege, Rams coach Sean McVay.

Yes, the Raiders begin what could be their last season in Oakland with a visit from the Rams, a team that has gone all in in an effort to win the L.A. market, and along the way possibly a Super Bowl.

The game begins at 10:20 p.m. ET on the evening of September 10. So take a nap that afternoon (or during the early game). We still don’t know who the analyst will be on Monday Night Football, but we know Gruden will still be involved in it.