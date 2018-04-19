Report: Cowboys to continue tradition of playing the Thursday following Thanksgiving

Getty Images

The Cowboys have played every Thanksgiving Day since 1978, and they played 10 other Thanksgiving Days before that, too. It’s a Dallas tradition to watch football on Turkey Day.

Apparently, the Cowboys have another Thursday tradition the following week, too.

According to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Cowboys will host the Saints on November 29 in a Thursday night game the week after Thanksgiving. FOX will televise the game in prime time as part of its Thursday night package.

It marks the fourth time in five years the Cowboys have played back-to-back Thursday games, with three of those games at home. They also played back-to-back Thursday games in 2007, hosting Green Bay the Thursday following Thanksgiving.

Last year, Dallas hosted the Chargers on Thanksgiving and Washington the following Thursday.

The Saints will host the Falcons on Thanksgiving Day, Duncan reports, also giving New Orleans back-to-back Thursday games.