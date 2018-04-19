Report: Eagles will open with Falcons

Getty Images

The Eagles will host the Falcons in the Thursday night season opener, Jeff McLane of philly.com reports.

The September 6 game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The defending Super Bowl champion has had the privilege of beginning the following season with a Thursday home game since 2004. (In 2012, the season opener was played on a Wednesday, and in 2013, the Ravens were sent on the road to Denver for the first game because of a conflict with Major League Baseball.)

A report surfaced that said the Vikings would travel to Philadelphia for the first game, but McLane reports that Minnesota will play the Eagles in Week 5.

The Falcons lost to the Eagles 15-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia also played Atlanta in its season opener in 2005 and 2015.