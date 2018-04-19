Report: Earl Thomas won’t holdout

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will not holdout. That’s the word from General Manager John Schneider at his charity event Thursday night, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Schneider said he was told by Thomas’ representatives at the scouting combine that Thomas will show up even without a new deal. Schneider added he has not talked to them since, but that’s not unusual.

Thomas, who threatened a holdout earlier this offseaseon in the absence of a new contract, opted to skip the start of the team’s offseason workouts.

Talk of a Thomas trade has been a storyline the entire offseason, but coach Pete Carroll said Thursday the Seahawks were “counting on” Thomas this season.