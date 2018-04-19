Report: Giants won’t play at Cowboys until Week 2, will host Dallas in Week 17

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Giants have kicked off the season at AT&T Stadium the past three seasons and four of the past five. It annually ranks as one of the highest-rated games of the season.

However, the teams won’t kickoff the season against each other this season, Art Stapleton of northjersey.com reports.

The Giants will open with Jacksonville on September 9 before traveling to the Cowboys in Week 2 for a Sunday night game.

The Cowboys and Giants close out in Week 17 with a game at MetLife Stadium on December 30.

The Cowboys and Giants opened at AT&T Stadium in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Giants opened the stadium with a game there in Week 2 in 2009. In 2012, the Cowboys traveled to the Giants for the season opener.