Report: Jets-Lions to open season on Monday Night Football

Getty Images

We still don’t know who will be in the booth when Monday Night Football debuts in 2018. But we now know who will be on the field.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Lions will host the Jets on the first Monday night of the season. This means that, for the second straight year, the first half of the Monday doubleheader will consist of teams that failed to make the playoffs the prior year.

The good news for the Jets and Lions is that last year’s teams that launched Monday Night Football, the Vikings and Saints, both made it to the final eight despite missing the postseason in 2016.

The Jets did not appear on Monday Night Football in 2017, and they played in only one prime-time game. For the Lions, new coach Matt Patricia will debut against a team that he has dealt with twice per year since joining the Patriots in 2004.