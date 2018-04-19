Report: Jets will face the Browns on Thursday night in Week Three

Getty Images

A FOX executive recently suggested that the Thursday night schedule will include an improved slate of games. One of those games will include a team that has won one game in the last two seasons, against a team that many thought would be much worse than 5-11 in 2017.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Browns will host the Jets to start Week Three, on a Thursday night.

It’s possible that this will be an NFL Network-only contest, one of the various games that won’t be simulcast by FOX. The fact that both teams are expected to take quarterbacks in the first three selections gives the game a little more luster, but since the game is being played so early, it’s likely that the game will feature Tyrod Taylor vs. Josh McCown, not (for example) Josh Allen vs. Baker Mayfield.

Last year, every team had at least one prime-time game, with the exception of the Browns and the Jaguars.

The full slate of games will be unveiled on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.