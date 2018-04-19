Report: Peyton Manning didn’t want to call Eli Manning games

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
In turning down network broadcast offers from FOX and ESPN, former quarterback and future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning said “I don’t want to be a critic at this point.”

Apparently, he didn’t want to be a critic of one guy in particular.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Peyton made it clear he didn’t want to call games involving his brother Eli.

The report said there was even some discussion of keeping the Giants out of the Fox Thursday package to accommodate him, which they probably wouldn’t have minded for their Sunday schedule anyway.

And while it might not have been the main reason the elder Manning checked his reads and threw one out of bounds this time, it’s interesting that it was a factor, as he’s played against his brother before.

For the record, Peyton is 3-0 against Eli, beating him twice with the Colts and once with the Broncos.

18 responses to “Report: Peyton Manning didn’t want to call Eli Manning games

  2. it’s interesting that it was a factor, as he’s played against his brother before.
    ========================================
    Playing against Eli and having to comment on Eli are two different things.

  7. This is understandable. Everyone makes mistakes. Calling out family on television – even if justified-, however, wouldn’t go well at family Thanksgivings. And failing to do it would jeopardize his credibility. He can wait as TV isn’t going anywhere. So this makes sense.

  8. Yeah, and I seem to recall that he took no joy from beating his brother. Must be a tightknit family.

    Peyton is a perfectionist, so there’s no way he would be able to do his job as a color analyst like “Everyone is Great” Jon Gruden. I guess he hated the idea of having to criticize Eli. I guess Manning won’t be in the booth until his brother retires.

  11. I wonder how hard it would be to keep it together as he commentates Brees shattering his yardage record and Brady hoisting another Lombardi so soon.

    You can just tell how bad Romo wants to be out there sometimes.

  12. “Calling out family on television – even if justified-, however, wouldn’t go well at family Thanksgivings.”

    Eli played in New York for 14 years? Pretty sure he has heard criticism before.

    Don’t believe his ego would be so delicate he couldn’t hear it from big brother.

  13. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:30 pm
    Guess he didn’t want to have to comment on the game worn jersey scam. How’s that investigation coming By the way??? Oh, right Roger only cares if it involves a certain team.
    ______________

    Jersey scam (if true) really affects the outcome of games the same way videotaping walkthroughs and manipulating game balls does. Seems like an apples to apples comparison.

    Guilty people are always paranoid.

  15. Peyton is a perfectionist. He knows he can’t be true to his craft if he was put in a situation where he had to call a Giants game. Good for him on being patient.

  16. Why does it matter who calls Eli’s games? No matter who it is, the side arm chuck into the feet of his offensive lineman/running backs is the smartest play in all of football no matter who is describing it.

  18. “video taping walk throughs” Guess you missed the front page apology from the Boston Herald And ESPN, because it never happened..Repeat NEVER happened.
    As far as tampering footballs, by now ONLY those who slept through 7th grade science class actually believe that LIE. Or as the 21 scientists said best in their brief to the court.”It is not tampering . It is science”.

    but it sure looks like the NFL is ignoring a scandal with the game worn jerseys.

