Report: Peyton Manning didn’t want to call Eli Manning games

Getty Images

In turning down network broadcast offers from FOX and ESPN, former quarterback and future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning said “I don’t want to be a critic at this point.”

Apparently, he didn’t want to be a critic of one guy in particular.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Peyton made it clear he didn’t want to call games involving his brother Eli.

The report said there was even some discussion of keeping the Giants out of the Fox Thursday package to accommodate him, which they probably wouldn’t have minded for their Sunday schedule anyway.

And while it might not have been the main reason the elder Manning checked his reads and threw one out of bounds this time, it’s interesting that it was a factor, as he’s played against his brother before.

For the record, Peyton is 3-0 against Eli, beating him twice with the Colts and once with the Broncos.