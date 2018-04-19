Report: Saints will host Falcons on Thanksgiving night

Getty Images

The Falcons and Saints have played one of their annual meetings in prime time in nine of the last 11 meetings, but they have never faced each other on Thanksgiving.

That is reportedly going to change in 2018. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Saints will be playing host to the Falcons on Thanksgiving night this year. The Lions and Cowboys traditionally host afternoon games that day, but there’s been no word yet on their opponents for this year. Duncan reports that the Saints will then travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys the next Thursday night.

The NFL will unveil the entire schedule at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Atlanta and New Orleans split their two games last season with each team winning on their home field. The Falcons’ 20-17 win in Week 14 came on a Thursday night.