Report: Washington to play at Dallas on Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Washington will play at Dallas on Thanksgiving, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It will mark the third consecutive year Washington has played on Turkey Day. It hosted the Giants last year on Thanksgiving after playing in Dallas in 2016.

Since 1970, besides annual hosts Dallas and Detroit, only Chicago from 1979-81 has played in three consecutive Thanksgiving Day games.

The Bears get another Thanksgiving Day game. According to multiple reports, Chicago will be the Lions’ opponent in the Thanksgiving Day early game.

Earlier today, it was reported that Atlanta will travel to New Orleans for the night game on Thanksgiving Day.

That completes the Thanksgiving Day schedule and means all six teams that play on Thanksgiving are from the NFC.

The Cowboys and Saints will play in back-to-back Thursday games, with Dallas reportedly hosting New Orleans the week after Thanksgiving.