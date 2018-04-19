Reports: Long-time Patriots play-by-play voice Gil Santos dies on 78th birthday

Getty Images

Gil Santos, who spent 36 seasons as the play-by-play voice of the New England Patriots, died Thursday on his 78th birthday, according to multiple reports.

Santos retired as the team’s broadcaster at the conclusion of the 2012 season. He called Patriots games on WBZ-AM from 1966 to 1980. He returned to the role in 1991 when the team’s broadcast rights returned to WBZ. He ultimately called 759 Patriots games in his career before deferring to Bob Socci upon the end of New England’s AFC Championship loss to the Baltimore Ravens in January 2013.

In addition to calling Patriots games, Santos worked games for the Boston Celtics, Boston Breakers (USFL), Providence basketball, Penn State football and Boston College football. He also served over 33 years anchoring WBZ’s morning sports.