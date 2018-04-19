Sam Bradford following plan in hopes of remaining healthy all season

AP

Sam Bradford‘s left knee held up just fine as he got to work with his new team. He did most of what the other quarterbacks did during the first week of offseason work, limited only because he and the team have a “plan.”

“I didn’t see anything [bad] out of his knee. Not one thing,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I don’t think it’s a process of something is wrong with his knee. It’s myself and the trainer and everyone else want to go through a process of not getting him out there too soon.

“Nothing is wrong with his knee. I thought he threw the ball well, ball handling, he handed the ball off, rolled out, bootleg, all those things. He’s doing everything we ask him to do. We just want to make sure we don’t put too much on him too soon.”

Bradford began a “different” training regimen under strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris. He said they have laid the groundwork to get him through the season.

Bradford started only two games last season.

“If you just look at what I have gone through, you would be foolish not to have a plan,” Bradford said. “The past couple of offseasons, even going into last offseason healthy, there was a plan with what I did.”