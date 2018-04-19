Saquon Barkley will make four straight years with a Top 10 running back

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
In the 2013 NFL draft, no running backs were chosen in the first round, and a running back didn’t go off the board until No. 37, when Giovani Bernard went to the Bengals. A year later, there were again no running backs in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, and not even any running backs in the Top 50: Bishop Sankey, No. 54 overall to the Titans, was the first back off the board.

That led to talk that the running back position had been so devalued in the modern NFL that running backs simply wouldn’t go near the top of the draft anymore. But that talk has proven incorrect.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is certain to go in the Top 10 a week from tonight, and that will make the 2018 draft the fourth straight year with a Top 10 running back.

Todd Gurley reversed the trend when he went 10th overall to the Rams in 2015. Ezekiel Elliott went fourth overall to the Cowboys in 2016. And last year there were two Top 10 running backs, Leonard Fournette at No. 4 and Christian McCaffrey at No. 8.

So while it’s true that the NFL is far more of a passing league than it used to be, running backs haven’t been phased out quite as much as it may have appeared during those 2013 and 2014 drafts. If a running back has talent, an NFL team will gladly use a high pick to acquire him.

    There seems to be a consensus in the league that there are a few top tier RBs and then just a bunch of identical guys.
  6. I said this when my Jags drafted Fournette. They called him a “generational talent.” They said it about Gurley two years before and they’re saying it about Barkley this year.

  7. It’s likely that top-shelf RB’s, who can stand out as runners, receivers, and even blockers, will continue to be highly valued and highly drafted. However, teams can continue to get very solid RB’s lower in the draft, than they can with most other positions.

  8. It’s the old draft question, do you draft talent or position needs? Also can you get value later in the draft? With the success of Alvin Kamara and Jordan Howard NFL teams have valid basis for holding off and grabbing other position needs, like QB, first.

  9. In a redraft, LeVeon Bell would have gone top 10 in 2013 and Davonta Freeman likely would have gone later in the first round of 2014.

    The position hasn’t been devalued, but the talent gap at the position has diminished. Only running backs that project to be true top shelf talents are taken top 10 anymore.

  10. “Generational Ttalent” is always worth a top-ten pick: position does not matter. “Future hall of fame” is worth No. 1 overall.

    Name any draft eligible player – position neutral – and put a “futures guarantee” of three or more pro-bowls…that guys going No. 1 overall every year.

    The draft is a crapshoot. Any guaranteed quality would be pounced upon. You can’t have too many top-tier players.

