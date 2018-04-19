Steelers defense working on fixing communication breakdowns in loss to Jaguars

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t have a fun week. They began a new season by watching how the last one ended.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler and new defensive backs coach Tom Bradley held a film review of the season-ending loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“A lot of it was communication,” Joe Haden said of the errors, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re watching the tape on it now, trying to figure out how we can communicate better and how things went wrong.”

In the 45-42 loss, the Steelers gave up 378 yards of offense and allowed the Jaguars to go 8-of-14 on third down.

The Steelers turned over their secondary in the offseason, releasing starting free safety Mike Mitchell, William Gay and Robert Golden. They signed Morgan Burnett to play strong safety, with Sean Davis expected to move to free safety.

“The free safety spot, we need a sure tackler, someone to go sideline to sideline, being over the top of the corners, just being the blanket of the defense,” Haden said. “If anything breaks, it’s a 20-yard gain and not a 50-yard gain. If a run does go through there they’ll be able to get them down.

“With the dime, someone who is smart, can blitz, cover and knows the defense well. With Cam Sutton and Mike Hilton, with the people we have, we know we have people to cover the third receiver and tight end. I think we’ll be solid.”