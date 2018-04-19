Steelers defense working on fixing communication breakdowns in loss to Jaguars

Posted by Charean Williams on April 19, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
The Steelers didn’t have a fun week. They began a new season by watching how the last one ended.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler and new defensive backs coach Tom Bradley held a film review of the season-ending loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

A lot of it was communication,” Joe Haden said of the errors, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re watching the tape on it now, trying to figure out how we can communicate better and how things went wrong.”

In the 45-42 loss, the Steelers gave up 378 yards of offense and allowed the Jaguars to go 8-of-14 on third down.

The Steelers turned over their secondary in the offseason, releasing starting free safety Mike Mitchell, William Gay and Robert Golden. They signed Morgan Burnett to play strong safety, with Sean Davis expected to move to free safety.

“The free safety spot, we need a sure tackler, someone to go sideline to sideline, being over the top of the corners, just being the blanket of the defense,” Haden said. “If anything breaks, it’s a 20-yard gain and not a 50-yard gain. If a run does go through there they’ll be able to get them down.

“With the dime, someone who is smart, can blitz, cover and knows the defense well. With Cam Sutton and Mike Hilton, with the people we have, we know we have people to cover the third receiver and tight end. I think we’ll be solid.”

14 responses to “Steelers defense working on fixing communication breakdowns in loss to Jaguars

  1. I dunno, with Rothelisburger, Bell and Brown, no way they should have lost that game…. Simply bad coaching… Yearly occurance now with the Steelers having some stupid ideal that head coaches have to hang around for decades… makes no sense

  3. 700levelvet says:
    April 19, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    I dunno, with Rothelisburger, Bell and Brown, no way they should have lost that game…. Simply bad coaching… Yearly occurance now with the Steelers having some stupid ideal that head coaches have to hang around for decades… makes no sense

    ————–

    The Killer B’s lose all the time. Also, Bell and Brown are selfish players and it always seems to come to the forefront right when the Steelers need to win a game.

    An active roster has 53 guys. Not 3.

  5. Hopefully they also took a look at the clusterfudge that took place at the end of the Patriots game.

  7. Communication problems after a full season of play is a good indicator of poor coaching and/or the poor learning ability of the players. They should know their assignments, by now. Come on man!

  8. If the Steelers ownership really wants to “fix” their issue then they will replace Mike Tomlin with a real coach.

    As a Pats troll its obvious you are not using facts to support your obtuse statement. Tomlins record speaks for itself…you just have to listen without your unbiased ear.

  10. Perhaps if they didn’t have $30 million tied up in a WR and a RB…they could afford to acquire defensive talent…WR is about the least most important position when trying to win a Superbowl… Anytime a team pays a WR…they effectively remove their names from the list of potential Superbowl winners…

  11. I think the Steelers were looking ahead to the Patriots and revenge in the AFCC after being out-coached in week 15. After 14 weeks there should not be “communication” issues.

  12. If Shazier or his back up, Matakevich were not hurt and
    played in that game, the Jags would not have won.

    The secondary breakdowns only compounded the problem.

  13. Given the fact that they were humiliated by the Jaguars in their first meeting last season, I find it hilarious that they were looking ahead to the next game

