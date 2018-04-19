Sunday Night Football mixes it up a bit

This year’s Sunday Night Football schedule doesn’t open with the Cowboys and Giants for a change, but it does kick off with a divisional rivalry.
The Bears will visit the Packers in the first installment of this year’s season of SNF.
The Cowboys and Giants will instead play in Week Two, and the Cowboys circle back for a Week Five contest against the Texans.
The Patriots also get a pair of early turns, visiting the Lions in Week Three and hosting the Chiefs in Week Six. So it’s probably best if Tom Brady‘s back, or that they know how to adjust in plenty of time.
Flexible scheduling procedures will begin in Week Five, and as usual, the season finale is to be determined, as the league tries to find a playoff-deciding matchup.
Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET this season, a slight bump up from previous years, and a change which will mostly be appreciated by writers on deadline.
Sept. 9 — Bears at Packers
Sept. 16 — Giants at Cowboys
Sept. 23 — Patriots at Lions
Sept. 30 — Ravens at Steelers
Oct. 7 — Cowboys at Texans
Oct. 14 — Chiefs at Patriots
Oct. 21 — Rams at 49ers
Oct. 28 — Saints at Vikings
Nov. 4 — Packers at Patriots
Nov. 11 — Cowboys at Eagles
Nov. 18 — Steelers at Jaguars
Nov. 25 — Packers at Vikings
Dec. 2 — 49ers at Seahawks
Dec. 9 — Steelers at Raiders
Dec. 16 — Eagles at Rams
Dec. 23 — Chiefs at Seahawks
Dec. 30 — TBD