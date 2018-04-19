Sunday Night Football mixes it up a bit

NBC

This year’s Sunday Night Football schedule doesn’t open with the Cowboys and Giants for a change, but it does kick off with a divisional rivalry.

The Bears will visit the Packers in the first installment of this year’s season of SNF.

The Cowboys and Giants will instead play in Week Two, and the Cowboys circle back for a Week Five contest against the Texans.

The Patriots also get a pair of early turns, visiting the Lions in Week Three and hosting the Chiefs in Week Six. So it’s probably best if Tom Brady‘s back, or that they know how to adjust in plenty of time.

Flexible scheduling procedures will begin in Week Five, and as usual, the season finale is to be determined, as the league tries to find a playoff-deciding matchup.

Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET this season, a slight bump up from previous years, and a change which will mostly be appreciated by writers on deadline.

Sept. 9 — Bears at Packers

Sept. 16 — Giants at Cowboys

Sept. 23 — Patriots at Lions

Sept. 30 — Ravens at Steelers

Oct. 7 — Cowboys at Texans

Oct. 14 — Chiefs at Patriots

Oct. 21 — Rams at 49ers

Oct. 28 — Saints at Vikings

Nov. 4 — Packers at Patriots

Nov. 11 — Cowboys at Eagles

Nov. 18 — Steelers at Jaguars

Nov. 25 — Packers at Vikings

Dec. 2 — 49ers at Seahawks

Dec. 9 — Steelers at Raiders

Dec. 16 — Eagles at Rams

Dec. 23 — Chiefs at Seahawks

Dec. 30 — TBD