The full Eric Kendricks breakdown

Earlier this week, the Vikings signed linebacker Eric Kendricks. Here’s a full breakdown of his deal, which puts him under contract through 2023.

1. Signing bonus: $10.5 million.

2. 2018 base salary: $1.138 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2019 base salary: $4.15 million, guaranteed for injury only at signing, and fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster the third day of the 2019 league year.

4. 2020 base salary: $7.15 million, guaranteed for injury only at signing, and fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster the third day of the 2020 league year.

5. 2021 base salary: $8.15 million.

6. 2022 base salary: $9.15 million.

7. 2023 base salary: $9.15 million.

8. Annual per-game roster bonuses of $250,000, for 2019 through 2023.

9. Annual workout bonuses of $100,000, for 2019 through 2023.

The total value of the six-year deal is $51.138 million, with $50 million in new money over the five new years of the deal. His salary for 2018 doesn’t change, but he earns $10.5 million from the get-go.