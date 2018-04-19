Three teams will play three straight road games in 2018

Getty Images

The NFL released the schedule for the 2018 regular season on Thursday night and three teams found out that they’ll have three straight road games on tap this season.

The Rams, Saints and Ravens drew the extended time away from their home stadiums this year. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy notes that is down from seven such road swings last season.

The Rams’ hit the road in Week Five for a divisional matchup with the Seahawks and then go on to face the Broncos and 49ers before returning home for a Week Eight date with the Packers. The good news for the Rams is that they’ll have three straight home games before setting off on their tour and they’ll have 10 days to prepare for Seattle after facing the Vikings in a Thursday night game.

New Orleans has its road swing later in the season, but they’ll have extra rest before two of the three games. After facing the Cowboys on a Thursday night in Week 13, the Saints face the Buccaneers on a Sunday and then head to Carolina for a Monday night game in Week 15. They close the regular season by hosting the Steelers and Panthers.

The Ravens renew their rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday night in Week Four and then move on for Sunday afternoon games against the Browns and Titans. They host the Saints upon returning to Baltimore in Week Seven.

Ten other teams join the Rams with three-game homestands this season.