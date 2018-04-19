Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Could Lamar Jackson be the answer to the Bills QB situation?

The Dolphins are spending a lot of time studying the S market despite recent expenditures there.

Three Patriots legends are in the running for the team’s version of the Hall of Fame.

Jets S Jamal Adams seems to have a QB preference in this draft.

The Ravens are trying to capitalize on tonight’s schedule release to start single-game ticket sales.

The Bengals have a definite need at S entering the draft.

A former Browns G.M. thinks the QB Josh Allen talk makes sense.

Taking a look at the Steelers need at OT and this draft class.

Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus is fired up to work for returning coordinator Romeo Crennel.

New Colts LB Najee Goode is offering up the playbook on new coach Frank Reich.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles thinks continuity can only help.

The people who project such things see some pass-rushers in the Titans future.

Broncos QB Case Keenum got some high praise from some other guy who used to play the position there.

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland is ready to lead a new-look unit.

The Chargers seem more likely to use a later pick on a QB than an earlier one.

The Raiders could use some help at CB out of this draft class.

The Cowboys are doing their diligence on a non-first round QB prospect.

Taking a look at what a Giants deal for WR Odell Beckham could look like.

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks can be a valuable part, when healthy.

Washington QB Kevin Hogan is happy to come home.

Some former Bears are working with area veterans.

Lions LB Jarrad Davis is looking for a big second season.

The Packers could use some more TE help in the draft.

When will the Vikings address their OL needs?

The Falcons have needs on offense, for a change.

New Panthers DT Dontari Poe won’t forget where he came from.

The Saints are bringing back WR Brandon Coleman.

A look at life on the road with a Buccaneers scout.

How will the Cardinals address the QB position in the draft?

The Rams, on the other hand, seem set at QB.

The 49ers gave a workout to RB Marshawn Lynch‘s brother.

The Seahawks aren’t finished remaking their TE position.