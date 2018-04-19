Time 100 includes J.J. Watt, Ann McKee

Getty Images

The annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world includes two who have direct — but very different — ties to the NFL.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has qualified, but not for anything he did on the field last year. Instead, Watt’s seat-of-the-pants decision to raise money for victims of serious and extensive flooding in Houston last year ended with $37 million in funds, and a major impact on his community.

Dr. Ann McKee’s connection to football is one that the stewards of the game would likely prefer didn’t exist. She has been instrumental in research regarding the realities of Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy, a condition that has forced the NFL to do everything it can to make the game safer.

Former NFL linebacker Chris Borland, who played one season before walking away due to concerns about brain trauma, authored the short essay accompanying the selection.

“Dr. McKee’s groundbreaking work on [CTE] was central to my decision, and she may have saved my life,” Borland writes. “At the very least, her work has likely spared me much of the suffering we see today among former NFL players.”

Borland had every right to choose to quit playing football, but his not-so-subtle presumption that all former players are destined to suffer and possibly die from CTE overstates what science currently knows about what it means to have CTE, and whether plenty of non-football players have the same condition.

That’s not a pro-football pro football opinion influenced by the sport that butters my bread; it’s a basic reality that often gets overlooked when assuming that all pro football players are destined to develop CTE and that all persons who develop CTE are destined to experience cognitive issues leading to premature death. The medical evidence simply doesn’t go that far yet, and it possibly never will. The anecdotal evidence that often gets overlooked by those with an anti-football agenda is that plenty of men who played football in the years before brains were taken seriously are doing just fine as they reach their golden years.

The work by Dr. McKee and others remains valuable, and they have resulted in real changes to the game. Much more work needs to be done before we collectively know the extent of the risk between playing professional football and suffering from brain issues later in life.