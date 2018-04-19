Week 17 features Panthers at Saints, Jaguars at Texans, Cowboys at Giants

Getty Images

Every game in Week 17 is a division game for the ninth consecutive year. Last season, three playoff spots and a division title — the NFC South — were decided on the final day of the season.

You never know, of course, how things are going to turn out, but of the 16 games during Week 17, the Panthers at Saints has potential to mean something.

The Jaguars at Texans looks like fun, too. Those teams opened the 2017 season in Houston, with Jacksonville signaling what the season held with a 29-7 victory. Deshaun Watson didn’t start the season opener but made his debut in the second half of that game.

The Cowboys close out the season at the Giants in what will be a highly rated game — and likely the Sunday night game — if it means anything.

Week 17 schedule

Browns at Ravens

Dolphins at Bills

Eagles at Washington

Colts at Titans

Lions at Packers

Jaguars at Texans

Raiders at Chiefs

Bears at Vikings

Jets at Patriots

Panthers at Saints

Cowboys at Giants

Bengals at Steelers

Falcons at Buccaneers

Chargers at Broncos

49ers at Rams

Cardinals at Seahawks