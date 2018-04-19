Week 17 features Panthers at Saints, Jaguars at Texans, Cowboys at Giants

Every game in Week 17 is a division game for the ninth consecutive year. Last season, three playoff spots and a division title — the NFC South — were decided on the final day of the season.
You never know, of course, how things are going to turn out, but of the 16 games during Week 17, the Panthers at Saints has potential to mean something.
The Jaguars at Texans looks like fun, too. Those teams opened the 2017 season in Houston, with Jacksonville signaling what the season held with a 29-7 victory. Deshaun Watson didn’t start the season opener but made his debut in the second half of that game.
The Cowboys close out the season at the Giants in what will be a highly rated game — and likely the Sunday night game — if it means anything.
Week 17 schedule
Browns at Ravens
Dolphins at Bills
Eagles at Washington
Colts at Titans
Lions at Packers
Jaguars at Texans
Raiders at Chiefs
Bears at Vikings
Jets at Patriots
Panthers at Saints
Cowboys at Giants
Bengals at Steelers
Falcons at Buccaneers
Chargers at Broncos
49ers at Rams
Cardinals at Seahawks